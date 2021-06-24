Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

FSA working on reasons behind foodborne illness decline

By Joe Whitworth
foodsafetynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food Standards Agency’s chief scientific advisor has said potential trends in foodborne infections must be monitored after a decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. Robin May said data from the past 12 months shows a substantial drop in foodborne disease rates for four major pathogens but this is likely because of fewer patients going to general practioners’ (GP) offices and reduced diagnostic testing during the coronavirus pandemic.

www.foodsafetynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsa#European Union#Salmonella#Food Standards Agency#Fsa#O157#The Fsa Board#Treasury#Food Standards Scotland#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Food Safetyava360.com

Food Standards Scotland vows to tackle foodborne illness

Taking action to prevent foodborne illness is one of the priorities identified by Food Standards Scotland (FSS) as part of its new 5-year strategy. Reported cases of foodborne disease have remained relatively consistent during the past 15 years. Jacqui McElhiney, head of science at FSS, said foodborne illness continues to...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Scottish survey finds low contamination in ground beef

A survey on ground beef in Scotland has found low levels of Campylobacter, Salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). The work, funded by Food Standards Scotland, was done in 2019 with 1,009 samples of fresh ground beef, also known as minced beef, on retail sale across the country. For 33 samples country of origin was unknown. Of the rest, all except three were labeled as coming from the UK and Ireland.
Public Healthfoodsafetynews.com

FDA continues investigations into 3 foodborne illness outbreaks

The table below shows outbreak investigations being managed by FDA’s CORE Response Teams. The investigations are in a variety of stages. Some outbreaks have limited information with investigations ongoing, others may be near completion. The Food and Drug Administration will issue public health advisories for outbreak investigations that have resulted...
Food SafetyPosted by
B98.5

CDC Issues Alert For Frozen Shrimp Salmonella Outbreak

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has just posted a food safety alert regarding a Salmonella Outbreak that has been linked to frozen cooked shrimp. According to the CDC website, this outbreak is responsible for atleast six individuals being sick, and atleast two people being hospitalized due to this exposure.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Dole recalls blueberries in Canada because of positive test for parasite

A grocery chain in Canada is recalling Dole brand fresh blueberries because test results have shown contamination with the Cyclospora parasite. The move by Save-On-Foods LP comes after Dole recalled blueberries nationwide in the United States. Neither the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) nor the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have received any confirmed reports of infections as of June 25.
Food SafetyPosted by
SELF

Nationwide Shrimp Recall Due to Salmonella Risk

Avanti Frozen Foods issued a nationwide frozen shrimp recall due to the risk of contamination with salmonella. The brand is pulling the pre-cooked frozen shrimp products, sold under nine different brands, out of “an abundance of caution” following six reports of salmonella poisoning, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement.
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Weight Lossnonpareilonline.com

Coffee recalled due to drugs it contains

Dash Xclusive is voluntarily recalling all lots of Imperia Elita Vitaccino Coffee to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found the product to contain undeclared sibutramine and fluoxetine, a press release from the FDA stated. Sibutramine was an FDA-approved drug used as an appetite suppressant for weight loss but was...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Pharmaceuticalsmichaelsavage.com

MASSIVE! Top Doctor Warns about COVID Vaccine (DISTURBING)

Dr. Peter McCullough – Texas A&M College of Medicine:. In this disturbing video, a top cardiologist breaks down the dangers of the vaccine and shares his convictions on why there is such an emphasis on vaccines, over treatment. If you watch nothing else this week, watch this!. Main points:. This...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Spices are generally regarded as a tasty—and healthy—way to perk up your favorite dishes without loading them with extra calories, sodium, or sugar. However, if you're using one popular spice right now, you may want to stop, as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning people to throw it away immediately due to serious contamination concerns. Read on to find out if you should be purging this spice from your pantry now.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

These Popular Blueberries Were Just Recalled Due to Parasite, FDA Says

If you're brainstorming healthy red, white, and blue dishes for the 4th of July—or, if your household is full of blueberry fans (whose isn't?, blueberries are life)—then you need to know this: A major produce brand has just recalled a limited quantity of their blueberries for the presence of an intestinal parasite. We've got your details on this important blueberry recall.
Food Safety12newsnow.com

If you bought this frozen shrimp, it's been recalled

A salmonella outbreak linked to frozen cooked shrimp sold under different brand names has prompted a recall of the product and a food safety alert from the top U.S. health agency. Avanti Frozen Foods said it is recalling various unit sizes of its frozen, cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp because of...
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

These 42 Seafood Products Were Just Recalled in 17 States

If you've got a weekend bagel craving, beware: A routine inspection by the Food and Drug Administration has led to the discovery of "unsanitary condition" in a food plant that processed 42 varieties of smoked fish products which happen to be popular accompaniments to some beloved breakfast foods. Announcement of...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.