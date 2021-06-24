Boston Red Sox’s Garrett Richards on MLB’s new foreign substance rules: ‘I feel like I need to be a different pitcher than I have been the last 9 ½ years’
After allowing walking four batters, hitting another with a pitch and allowing five runs in 1 ⅔ innings in Wednesday’s loss to the Rays, Red Sox starter Garrett Richards once again seemed dejected. In his first outing since Major League Baseball instituted its crackdown on the use of foreign substances by pitchers, Richards — who ripped the league for the timing of the decision last week in Atlanta — had imploded.www.mdjonline.com