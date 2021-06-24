Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Indian Country Applauds Interior Sec. Haaland's Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The discovery of 215 remains of school children at the Kamloops Industrial Residential School in Canada late last month has prompted the U.S. Department of the Interior to establish a Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative. Interior Sec. Deb Haaland made the announcement during her appearance at the National...

www.redlakenationnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Sec#School Children#Boarding School#The U S Department#Interior#Ncai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Related
SocietyVoice of America

Native Americans to Feds: Own Up to America's Indian School History

WASHINGTON - In late October 1912, 15-year-old Agnes White, left her home on the St. Regis Mohawk reservation in northern New York to begin five years of vocational training at the Carlisle Industrial Indian School in Pennsylvania. She would never see home again. Records show White spent only a year...
Politicsindiancountrytoday.com

Evening briefs in Indian Country

Happy Monday! Here’s a look at what’s happening:. U.S. to transfer federal property for Hawaiian home lands. Honolulu (AP) — The U.S. government is transferring land where the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center once sat to Hawaii’s Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Officials said the 80 acres in Ewa Beach will...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Madison365

Interior Department will investigate Indigenous boarding schools and identify burial sites

(CNN) — The Department of Interior is launching an initiative to investigate the Native American boarding schools that forced assimilation in the 19th and 20th centuries. “At no time in history have the records or documentation of this policy been compiled or analyzed to determine the full scope of its reaches and effects. We must uncover the truth about the loss of human life, and the lasting consequences of the schools,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Tuesday.
U.S. Politicsdnyuz.com

US to review history of Indigenous boarding schools: Deb Haaland

The federal government will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools and work to “uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences” of the institutions, which across the decades forced hundreds of thousands of children from their families and communities, US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday.
Educationknba.org

Haaland orders investigation of suffering and burials at BIA boarding schools

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday a new initiative to examine the loss of life and traumatic legacy of boarding schools run by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to serve as a U.S. cabinet secretary, described it as a national tragedy with personal impact.
Albuquerque, NMkunm.org

TUES: Haaland To Address Legacy Of Indigenous Boarding Schools, + More

US Official To Address Legacy Of Indigenous Boarding Schools – Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials are expected Tuesday to announce steps the federal government plans to take to reconcile the troubled legacy of boarding school policies on Indigenous families and communities.
U.S. Politicsredlakenationnews.com

Deb Haaland Launches Review of 'Devastating' Native American Boarding Schools

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday that she is launching the Federal Indian Boarding School Truth Initiative, a first-of-its-kind comprehensive review of the “devastating history” of the U.S. government’s policy of forcing Native American children into boarding schools for assimilation into white culture. “At no time in history have the...
Congress & Courtseurekaherald.com

Representative Estes Leads Letter To Interior Secretary Haaland

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, June 15, Representative Ron Estes (R-Kansas) and seven House members sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland encouraging her to delist the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS). Citing the stable population of the species and the successful, voluntary public-private conservation practices, Rep. Estes and his colleagues pointed out that the one-year review of the LPC is unnecessary.
Indianativesunnews.today

Tim is a role model for Indian country

Tim, your post the other day got me thinking about my newspaper days years ago. Throughout the 80s, you and Paul DeMain were it for us to see what was possible in Native Journalism. Throughout the 80s I worked in mainstream press and learned enough to launch Oklahoma Indian Times and later Native American Times. I wanted to be the Tim Giago of Oklahoma. Your editorial efforts made me pick up the fight to end Indian mascots. After ten years of publishing we eventually sold the paper and I ran for and won two terms as Chief of the Osage Nation. Throughout my years in tribal politics, my friends in tribal leadership would often remark, “you ask good questions” when you are at meetings or testifying in Congress. I told them, I learned that from years as a writer in the news business. Your example has kept me grounded as a politician, as a man and as professional consultant working in Indian country.
Educationndncollective.org

“Our families deserve justice”: NDN Collective on Haaland’s Announcement of US Investigation into Native Boarding Schools

“We applaud Sec. Haaland’s leadership in creating a concentrated effort to continue uncovering the dark history of Native boarding schools in this country. Secretary Haaland knows that the United States government cannot treat these horrifying discoveries as a Canadian problem, when the same practices took place here for decades." for...
Cambridge, NYwamc.org

Cambridge School District Keeping “Indians” Nickname But Not Mascot

The ongoing effort to change one Washington County school mascot and moniker, the Indians, may be closer to resolution. Several professional sports teams have already banished their old images and associations depicting Native Americans as part of the national racial reckoning. The Cambridge School District has been debating whether to drop its Indian logo and mascot for many months.
Congress & Courtsazpm.org

Haaland announces investigation into Indigenous boarding schools

Secretary of the U.S. Department Interior Deb Haaland. She represented New Mexico in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2019-2021. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced Tuesday the federal government will investigate the painful history of Indigenous boarding schools that began in the 1800s. While attending a National Congress...
Educationredlakenationnews.com

NCUIH Statement on Indigenous Residential and Boarding Schools

Washington, D.C. (June 25, 2021) – In Canada this past May, the discovery of 215 unmarked graves at Kamloops Indian Residential School brought past Indigenous traumas into the international spotlight. Yesterday, over 700 more unmarked graves were found on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Canada.