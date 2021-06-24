Indian Country Applauds Interior Sec. Haaland's Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

Tim, your post the other day got me thinking about my newspaper days years ago. Throughout the 80s, you and Paul DeMain were it for us to see what was possible in Native Journalism. Throughout the 80s I worked in mainstream press and learned enough to launch Oklahoma Indian Times and later Native American Times. I wanted to be the Tim Giago of Oklahoma. Your editorial efforts made me pick up the fight to end Indian mascots. After ten years of publishing we eventually sold the paper and I ran for and won two terms as Chief of the Osage Nation. Throughout my years in tribal politics, my friends in tribal leadership would often remark, “you ask good questions” when you are at meetings or testifying in Congress. I told them, I learned that from years as a writer in the news business. Your example has kept me grounded as a politician, as a man and as professional consultant working in Indian country.