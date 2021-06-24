Garrett Richards implodes in first start since MLB crackdown on foreign substances as Boston Red Sox lose, 8-2, to Rays
It’s safe to say Red Sox starter Garrett Richards misses a certain gray area in baseball’s rule book. One week after ripping Major League Baseball for its crackdown on foreign substance use by pitchers, Richards had virtually no control in a brutal start against the Rays at Tropicana Field. The righty walked four, hit another by a pitch and allowed two home runs in just 1 ⅔ innings against Tampa Bay, taking the loss in a 8-2 defeat.www.mdjonline.com