Get To Know Your Local Farms: Mullis Family Farm

MINT HILL, NC – If you want truly local beef, Mullis Family Farm is the place to go. Dale Mullis raises Holsteins on 14 acres located on Arlington Church Road. “As a kid, my mom and daddy would get baby calves, and I would raise them on a bottle,” says Mullis. “It was a little bit of extra money for me as a kid, and I was doing the same thing for my kids. I would get the baby bull calves for my kids to raise, and then they’d sell them and it’d be their money, a little something for them to do and get a sense of responsibility.”