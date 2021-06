Each Thursday this season, Sports Illustrated’s Ben Pickman is diving deep into the WNBA story lines you need to know. Before last season, Sylvia Fowles had never missed a game as part of the Lynx. But even the WNBA’s all-time leading rebounder fell victim to serious injury during the league’s most unusual year yet. On Aug. 14, Fowles was diagnosed with a calf strain, which kept her out of 15 of Minnesota’s 22 regular-season contests. Fowles remained in the Wubble and did return for the team’s lone playoff game, but for once she experienced what life on the sideline was like.