Who's willing to talk?
Our relationship status now reads “It’s complicated,” and the dreaded “we need to talk” statement is at hand. Will we try to work things out or walk away?. A simple, yet intriguing question: who would say yes to having a respectful dialogue with fellow Americans of differing political opinions? Imagine the following as a possible format: 1) a theater or auditorium is reserved where participants respectfully watch 30 minutes of YouTube videos from the Gravel Institute (progressive) and Prager University (conservative). 2) small groups then form to respectfully discuss the topics raised.www.northwestgeorgianews.com