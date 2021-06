Three Medecins Sans Frontieres help staff killed in Ethiopia’s Tigray area. One Spanish and two Ethiopian workers of medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres have been “brutally murdered” in Ethiopia’s war-torn northern Tigray area, the organisation stated on Friday.The trio “have been travelling yesterday afternoon once we misplaced contact with them. This morning, their car was discovered empty and some metres away, their lifeless our bodies”, the worldwide help group stated in a press release.“No phrases can really convey all our disappointment, shock and outrage in opposition to this horrific…