Overwatch Cross-Play Beta Now Live For Switch

Following its announcment several weeks ago, the cross-play beta is now live for Overwatch on Switch. Switch players with a Battle.net account will now be able to opt in for cross-play in Overwatch, allowing them to get into matches with PC, Playstation, and Xbox players. That said, it should be noted that this beta does not include cross-progression, and that console players will not be matched with PC players during competitive matches. To commemorate this update, all players will also receive a golden loot box for free.