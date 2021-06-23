Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Overwatch Cross-Play Beta Now Live For Switch

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its announcment several weeks ago, the cross-play beta is now live for Overwatch on Switch. Switch players with a Battle.net account will now be able to opt in for cross-play in Overwatch, allowing them to get into matches with PC, Playstation, and Xbox players. That said, it should be noted that this beta does not include cross-progression, and that console players will not be matched with PC players during competitive matches. To commemorate this update, all players will also receive a golden loot box for free.

nintendosoup.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overwatch Cross Play Beta#Overwatch On Switch#Battle Net#Cross Play#Nintendo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video Gamesplayer.one

Overwatch June 22 Update: Cross-Play, Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge, Balancing Changes, and Bug Fixes

Overwatch received a major update yesterday. The June 22 patch brings some highly demanded features, new challenges, balancing changes, and of course, bug fixes. Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge event is now available and will run till June 5. After that, you won’t be able to get those sweet time-limited rewards. More information about the challenges is mentioned here. Speaking of Ashe, a new Overwatch novel, Deadlock Rebels, is also available.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Pokemon Unite: How to Play the Game's Beta on Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Unite won’t be released until next month but players can partake in the limited beta run to provide meaningful feedback before its final release. While the beta game is only available in Japan, an exploit has been discovered to go around it. The game is The Pokémon Company’s foray...
Video GamesSiliconera

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Switch Crowdfunding Is Now Live

Edia has officially opened a crowdfunding project for bringing the Valis: The Fantasm Soldier series to Nintendo Switch on Makuake. The project will run until July 30, 2021. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. The Japanese IP owner of the Valis series announced the 35th anniversary revival project in December 2020. Half a year...
Video GamesNME

Konami starts open beta for ‘New Football Game’ – you can play not-PES right now

Konami is hosting an open beta for a ‘New Football Game’, which can be signed up for and played right now. The ‘New Football Game’ Online Performance test is for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The open beta is running from June 24 to July 8 and is available worldwide. You just need to download “New Football Game Online Performance Test” from your console store.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge is now live in Overwatch

You can now dive into the backstory of the Deadlock Gang while earning a new skin in Overwatch’s latest challenge. Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge runs from June 22 to July 5 and celebrates the release of the second young adult novel set in the Overwatch universe, Deadlock Rebels. Deadlock Rebels follows...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Overwatch and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected among the games to play for free with Xbox Live Gold

As usual every week, Microsoft presents games to play for free during the weekend as part of your promotion Free Play Days, available on Xbox consoles with an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. And the three main titles of this week are Overwatch Origins Edition, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Y Warhammer: Vermintide 2, available from now until next Monday, June 28 at 08:59. And how could it be otherwise, Microsoft offers interesting discounts in all three games for those who want to continue playing after the trial period.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Overwatch 2 Has Bad News For Nintendo Switch Fans

"Overwatch 2" will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch when it eventually releases, but it sounds like Blizzard might have to place some limits on that version. During a recent AMA on Reddit with the "Overwatch" development team, u/Overwatch2Fan asked if the Switch version of the game will get the same kinds of enhancements that other platforms are getting for "Overwatch 2."
Video GamesPCGamesN

Borderlands 3 now has cross-play

There’s a big new Borderlands 3 patch out today, and this one’s a pretty significant upgrade to the FPS game. Along with some of the more standard updates, additions, and changes, the latest patch adds full cross-play across both Steam and the Epic Games Store versions, as well as with Xbox One, Xbox X|S, Mac, and Stadia versions.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nintendo Switch version of Overwatch 2 will compromise on visuals

While Overwatch 2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch, Blizzard has announced that the game will “compromise” some visual enhancements. TheGamer’s According to the report, Overwatch’s development team attended a Reddit Q&A event last month. Asking questions to the development team at the event Reddit user Overwatch2Fan, asked if the Switch version of the game will be released and whether anything will be compromised for the version coming to Switch.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Overwatch 2 will “have to make some compromises” to run on Switch, focus is on gameplay

In a recent AMA on the Overwatch subreddit, Blizzard technical director John Lafleur clarified that, while Overwatch 2 is indeed still coming to Switch, the team has its work cut out for it in making a great port, and compromises will have to be made. Lafleur indicated that the Switch version of the game has been the most challenging to develop so far. According to Lafleur, Blizzard’s goal is to fully translate the gameplay experience, and then build up everything else to whatever extent possible. You can read the full question and answer below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy