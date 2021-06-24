Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waco, TX

Jesse’s Tortilla Factory continues family legacy

By Tonya Warren Photos by Jerry Larson
WacoTrib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse’s Tortilla Factory offers a wonderfully corn-infused aroma that extends beyond its modest structure on the corner of 13th Street and Webster near downtown Waco. You’ll know you’re in the right spot when you exit your vehicle and get a whiff of Mexican food magic started by the late Jesse Contreras. The white stucco building sports a cactus theme décor and the front door reminds patrons that even the Almighty would approve tasty foods from Jesse’s as evidenced from the Bible verse, “Taste and see that the Lord is good.”

wacotrib.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Waco, TX
Food & Drinks
Waco, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Rice, TX
Waco, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortilla Chips#Corn Tortilla#Tortillas#Restaurants#Food Drink#Tortilla Factory#Mexican#Hispanic#Indigo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Army
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...