Jesse’s Tortilla Factory continues family legacy
Jesse’s Tortilla Factory offers a wonderfully corn-infused aroma that extends beyond its modest structure on the corner of 13th Street and Webster near downtown Waco. You’ll know you’re in the right spot when you exit your vehicle and get a whiff of Mexican food magic started by the late Jesse Contreras. The white stucco building sports a cactus theme décor and the front door reminds patrons that even the Almighty would approve tasty foods from Jesse’s as evidenced from the Bible verse, “Taste and see that the Lord is good.”wacotrib.com