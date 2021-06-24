Cancel
FDA accepts application for Roche’s Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) for treatment of neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)

roche.com
 5 days ago

If approved, PDS would be the first and only eye implant with continuous drug delivery that offers people living with nAMD an alternative to frequent eye injections. A pivotal study showed PDS extends time between treatments up to six months for more than 98% of patients and provides vision outcomes equivalent to monthly ranibizumab injections.

www.roche.com
