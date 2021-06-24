Why The Internet Is Seeing Red Again Over Jill Duggar Dillard's Dog

Former reality-show star Jill Duggar Dillard has gotten a lot of press — and praise — in recent years. Many see her as a hero for separating herself from what they consider a cult-like family who restricted her clothing, education, career, and relationship choices. Since marrying recent law-school grad Derick Dillard, the "Counting On" cast member has carefully maintained a distance from her parents and gone on to defy some of the rules she used to live by. In other ways, though, she holds on to her childhood values, such as centering her life around the home. Her obedience-oriented parenting techniques also reflect the way in which she grew up.