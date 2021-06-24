Don McLean’s Daughter Reveals Mental and Emotional Abuse by ‘American Pie’ Singer
In a new conversation with Rolling Stone magazine, Don McLean’s daughter Jackie alleged mental and emotional abuse by her famous father. Jackie is currently the frontwoman of indie rock duo Roan Yellowthorn. In the interview, she revealed that she’s terrified of the “American Pie” singer and she addressed the “psychological warfare” in her new album titled “Another Life” which she released last month.societyofrock.com