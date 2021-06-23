Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1

It wasn’t pretty, but thanks to the heroics of Khris Middleton down the stretch, the Milwaukee Bucks took Game Three against the Atlanta Hawks, 113-102. Milwaukee came out looking sluggish and sloppy on both ends, but bounced back to make it miraculously just a 27-32 deficit after one period. Somehow, despite more defensive miscues and shooting only 3-14 from deep (21.1%), Milwaukee tied it up at 56 by half. The Bucks came out a bit lackadaisical to start the third too as Trae Young got hot before heading to the locker room with an ankle injury. The Bucks trailed 83-85 heading into the fourth. Khris Middleton came up massive in the fourth quarter, leading the Bucks back after the Hawks built up a 95-88 advantage, as K-Midd notched 20 in the final stanza to bring the Bucks across the finish line.