York Co. man sentenced to 20 years for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor & Voyeurism

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Shawn E. Gilkerson, 40, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute heroin. According to court documents, from at least December 2018, to on or about October 15, 2020, Gilkerson worked with other persons to sell heroin in Huntington. At first, Gilkerson and Lynndell Nicola Boling ran drugs to customers for their source of supply. Later, they began meeting a drug runner at the Greyhound bus station who was working for their source. The runner would provide them with approximately 500 grams to 800 grams of heroin to sell. Gilkerson and Boling received heroin in this manner several times. During a search of their residence, law enforcement officers seized over 300 grams of heroin and $17,960 in cash that was made from selling heroin. A Ruger 9-millimeter pistol seized during that search was used by Gilkerson to protect the heroin and drug proceeds. Boling pleaded guilty earlier this year and is awaiting sentencing.