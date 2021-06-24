Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, SC

York Co. man sentenced to 20 years for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor & Voyeurism

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – A York County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of minors and voyeurism. Mark Steven Ehrnschwender pleaded guilty Monday to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 2nd degree; one count of Sexual Exploitation of Minor, 3rd degree; and four counts of voyeurism.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Government
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
County
York County, SC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Sexual Abuse#York Co#Inv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Bangor, MEPosted by
Shore News Network

Houlton Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

BANGOR, Maine: A Houlton man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Bangor to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced. According to court records, between approximately May 2018 and July 2018, Hayden Fogg, 34, was part of a drug distribution operation based out of Florida and operating in northern Maine. A co-conspirator obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida and had it transported to Maine. Fogg sold the drug in the Houlton area while other members of the conspiracy sold it in Bangor and Howland.
Huntington, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Shawn E. Gilkerson, 40, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute heroin. According to court documents, from at least December 2018, to on or about October 15, 2020, Gilkerson worked with other persons to sell heroin in Huntington. At first, Gilkerson and Lynndell Nicola Boling ran drugs to customers for their source of supply. Later, they began meeting a drug runner at the Greyhound bus station who was working for their source. The runner would provide them with approximately 500 grams to 800 grams of heroin to sell. Gilkerson and Boling received heroin in this manner several times. During a search of their residence, law enforcement officers seized over 300 grams of heroin and $17,960 in cash that was made from selling heroin. A Ruger 9-millimeter pistol seized during that search was used by Gilkerson to protect the heroin and drug proceeds. Boling pleaded guilty earlier this year and is awaiting sentencing.
Burlington County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Burlington County Man Sentenced to 28 Months in Prison for Interfering with Law Enforcement Officers during Civil Disorder

TRENTON, N.J. – A Burlington County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 28 months in prison for attempting to interfere with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder when he attempted to set fire to a police vehicle during a civil disorder in the City of Trenton, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Charleston Woman Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Distribution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston woman pleaded guilty today to distributing methamphetamine while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. According to court documents, Tiffany Shaffer, 32, admitted that on October 5, 2020, she distributed 53.88 grams of pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant in return for $1500 in United States currency. Shaffer also admitted, as part of her relevant conduct of ongoing drug dealing, that she distributed methamphetamine several other times in September, October, and December 2020, in and around the Dunbar area. Shaffer conducted the recent drug sales while on supervised release for a 2017 federal conviction on a firearms charge for which she was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of supervised release.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Guatemalan Woman Sentenced for Document Fraud

A woman who used a false identification document and someone else’s name and social security number was sentenced today to five years of probation. Xiomara Lopez-Martinez, age 26, a citizen of Guatemala illegally present in the United States and residing in Decorah, Iowa, received the sentence after an April 21, 2021 guilty plea to one count of unlawful use of an identification document.
Binghamton, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Nine Face Federal Drug and Firearms Charges

BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK – Nine defendants were arrested and charged with federal drug conspiracy and drug possession charges, conspiracy to commit money laundering and federal firearms offenses, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, Kevin M. Kelly, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Buffalo, New York Field Office, and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Cherry Creek Man Convicted by Federal Jury for Assault and Tampering with Evidence

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that Samuel Francis White Horse, age 33, of Cherry Creek, South Dakota, was found guilty of Assault by Striking, Beating, or Wounding and Tampering with Evidence as a result of a three-day federal jury trial in Pierre, South Dakota. White Horse was acquitted of charges of aiding and abetting Second Degree Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The verdict was returned on June 24, 2021.
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Shore News Network

Eau Claire Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Distributing Methamphetamine

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Zachary Tepsa, 33, Eau Claire, Wisconsin was sentenced on Friday, June 25 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 10 years in federal prison for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 4 years of supervised release. Tepsa pleaded guilty to this charge on January 27, 2021.