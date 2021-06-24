Florence County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – June 23, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Matthew Duane Palmer, 39, of Effingham, S.C., on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.www.shorenewsnetwork.com