Florida Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Trafficking In Endangered Species And Illegally Possessing Firearms

The evidence at trial established that HUNGERFORD and MILBRATH formed NobleOutReach, LLC, to operate an EB-5 investment fund. The defendants then persuaded the City of New Orleans to allow their company to run the City’s EB-5 regional center. Because New Orleans was a designated TEA in the years after Hurricane Katrina, immigrant investors only had to invest $500,000.00 in order to qualify under the EB-5 visa program. HUNGERFORD and MILBRATH represented to investors that their $500,000.00 investment would be used to create jobs in New Orleans and contribute to the rebuilding of the City. A total of 31 immigrants invested a total of $15.5 million in the defendants’ investment fund. These immigrants also paid thousands of dollars in addition as “service fees” to the defendants. Along with another non-immigrant investor who also invested with the defendants, HUNGERFORD and MILBRATH obtained a total of $18,070,000.00 from investors.