Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Trafficking In Endangered Species And Illegally Possessing Firearms

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington has sentenced Steven Phillip Griffin, II (36, Palm Harbor) to 12 months and 1 day in federal prison, to be followed by 2 years of supervised release, for receiving and transporting endangered species in violation of the Endangered Species Act and for possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon. The court also ordered Griffin to forfeit two pairs of southern white rhino horns, four African elephant ivory tusks, one African lion skull, three leopard skulls, ten firearms, and ammunition.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

14
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Palm Harbor, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endangered Species#Fish And Wildlife#Firearms#Prison#African#Office Of Law Enforcement#Leopards#Special Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Rosebud Man Indicted on Drug and Firearm Charges

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Rosebud, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and Marijuana and Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearm. Blade Ryan Marshall, age 24, was indicted on October 7, 2020. He appeared before U.S....
Milbank, SDPosted by
Shore News Network

Milbank Man Indicted on Drug Charge

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Milbank, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Delvin Eagle Chasing, a/k/a Delvin Baumgarten, age 35, was indicted on May 11, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Cherry Creek Man Convicted by Federal Jury for Assault and Tampering with Evidence

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that Samuel Francis White Horse, age 33, of Cherry Creek, South Dakota, was found guilty of Assault by Striking, Beating, or Wounding and Tampering with Evidence as a result of a three-day federal jury trial in Pierre, South Dakota. White Horse was acquitted of charges of aiding and abetting Second Degree Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The verdict was returned on June 24, 2021.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Syracuse Man Admits Role in Drug Conspiracy

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Luis Carrasquillo, age 35, of Syracuse pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and distribution of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, as well as cocaine, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Chief Kenton Buckner, City of Syracuse Police Department.
California StatePosted by
Shore News Network

California Man Sentenced To Prison For Conspiring To Distribute 50 Pounds Of Methamphetamine

MINNEAPOLIS – A California man was sentenced today to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in December 2019, Francisco Calderon-Panduro, 33, and others participated in a large-scale methamphetamine distribution conspiracy. On December 17, 2019, law enforcement arranged with Calderon-Panduro’s co-conspirators to conduct a controlled purchase of three pounds of methamphetamine. When Calderon-Panduro arrived at the designated location with the methamphetamine in his trunk, the undercover law enforcement officers arrested him. Calderon-Panduro admitted to law enforcement that he had additional methamphetamine at his home. During a subsequent search of Calderon-Panduro’s residence, law enforcement seized an additional 47 pounds of methamphetamine stored in various locations within the home.
Salton City, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Border Patrol Agents Seize Nearly $300,000 in Meth

SALTON CITY, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman attempting to smuggle methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint Thursday evening. The woman, 26, is a legal permanent resident from the Philippines and was smuggling about 108.7 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $298,883. The incident...
Davenport, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

St. Petersburg teens caught after stealing gun from vehicle in Davenport

Five teenaged suspects (ages 15-18) from St. Petersburg, all of whom who have criminal histories, were apprehended by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office minutes after stealing a Glock 9mm handgun from a vehicle in Davenport on Friday, June 25, 2021. The teens arrived in Polk driving a truck stolen out of Pinellas County. The stolen truck also had marijuana in it, which the suspects are being charged with possessing.
California StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Man attacked by bear inside his California home

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA – An El Dorado County man said a bear entered his home and attacked him according to Sheriff’s Office deputies. On June 24th, 2021 at 10:39 PM, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a bear threat at a residence in Meyers. A citizen reported that they were attacked by a bear inside of the residence and that they had to shoot the bear with a firearm out of self-defense.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Smugglers Use Trains and Vehicle Trunks to Transport Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrest smuggled migrants in trains, vehicles, and stash houses. Yesterday morning, agents working train check operations in Robstown, Texas, discovered thirteen illegally present adult migrants in an eastbound train. The migrants were attempting to conceal themselves within a car hauler. The migrants are citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, and Ecuador. All subjects were found to be in good health and taken into Border Patrol custody.
Woodbury County, IAPosted by
Shore News Network

Woodbury County Man Pleads Guilty to Meth and Gun Charges

A man who distributed methamphetamine while illegally possessing firearms pled guilty June 17, 2021, in federal court in Sioux City. Melvin Cloud, Jr. 43, from Sioux City, Iowa, was convicted of one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Cloud, Jr. had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, specifically, Assault While Participating in a Felony, in the Iowa District Court for Woodbury County, in 2016 and Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense – Cocaine, in the Christian County Circuit Court for Kentucky, in 2007.
Maryland StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Ex-White House Military Aide and Maryland Businessman Sentenced to Over 8 Years in Prison for Operating Fraudulent Eb-5 Visa Scheme

The evidence at trial established that HUNGERFORD and MILBRATH formed NobleOutReach, LLC, to operate an EB-5 investment fund. The defendants then persuaded the City of New Orleans to allow their company to run the City’s EB-5 regional center. Because New Orleans was a designated TEA in the years after Hurricane Katrina, immigrant investors only had to invest $500,000.00 in order to qualify under the EB-5 visa program. HUNGERFORD and MILBRATH represented to investors that their $500,000.00 investment would be used to create jobs in New Orleans and contribute to the rebuilding of the City. A total of 31 immigrants invested a total of $15.5 million in the defendants’ investment fund. These immigrants also paid thousands of dollars in addition as “service fees” to the defendants. Along with another non-immigrant investor who also invested with the defendants, HUNGERFORD and MILBRATH obtained a total of $18,070,000.00 from investors.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

16-year-old armed D.C. carjacker arrested

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast. At approximately 9:55 pm, the victim, who is a ride share driver,...
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

D.C. rapist captured by police

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announced an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary, Robbery, and Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Sixth District. At approximately 9:05 am, the suspect approached an adult female in the...