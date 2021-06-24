Fort Madison Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Child Pornography Charges

MINNEAPOLIS – A California man was sentenced today to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in December 2019, Francisco Calderon-Panduro, 33, and others participated in a large-scale methamphetamine distribution conspiracy. On December 17, 2019, law enforcement arranged with Calderon-Panduro’s co-conspirators to conduct a controlled purchase of three pounds of methamphetamine. When Calderon-Panduro arrived at the designated location with the methamphetamine in his trunk, the undercover law enforcement officers arrested him. Calderon-Panduro admitted to law enforcement that he had additional methamphetamine at his home. During a subsequent search of Calderon-Panduro’s residence, law enforcement seized an additional 47 pounds of methamphetamine stored in various locations within the home.