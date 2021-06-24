Fort Madison Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Child Pornography Charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, United States District Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced George Freeman Cary, age 57, of Fort Madison, to 360 months in prison for Receiving and Distributing Child Pornography and Possessing Child Pornography, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal. Following his prison term, Cary was ordered to serve twenty years of supervised release, as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.www.shorenewsnetwork.com