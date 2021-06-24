Niagara Falls Man Pleads Guilty For His Role In Marijuana Conspiracy
BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Marquies McTyere, 30, of Niagara Falls, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 100 kilograms or more of marijuana. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a fine of $5,000,000.