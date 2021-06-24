Cancel
Nicholas County, WV

Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 21 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Michael Walker, 41, of Craigsville, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime. A federal grand jury indicted Walker in February 2021. According to statements made in court, in August 2019, an officer with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department arrived at Walker’s residence in response to a domestic battery in progress call. Two witnesses informed the officer that Walker had gotten into an altercation and threw an object at his girlfriend that missed her and struck a juvenile. Walker then assaulted the juvenile by choking him with both hands and later striking the juvenile in the face. Walker, who had a prior conviction for domestic battery of a household member, was arrested at the scene for domestic battery of the juvenile. A search warrant was executed and a loaded firearm was located inside the residence where the altercation occurred.

