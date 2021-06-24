Cancel
Rockford, IL

Rockford Man Sentenced to Two and a Half Years in Prison for Threatening To Kill Deputy U.S. Marshal

 5 days ago
ROCKFORD — A Rockford man has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for threatening to kill a deputy U.S. Marshal. GIANNI GASPARE ANTHONY CARDENAS, 25, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., imposed the 30-month sentence Tuesday after a hearing in federal court in Rockford.

