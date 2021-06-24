Cancel
Columbus, GA

Disbarred Columbus Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Mail Fraud

By Press Release
 5 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. – A former Columbus-based attorney has pleaded guilty to mail fraud after a U.S. Secret Service investigation revealed he had stolen a settlement fee from two clients in a personal injury case. George W. Snipes, 68, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to one count mail fraud before U.S. District...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

