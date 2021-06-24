Grant County woman admits to child pornography charges
ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Christine Shook, of Petersburg, West Virginia, has admitted to child pornography charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Shook, age 32, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Production Child Pornography,” one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession of Child Pornography (Depicting a child under the age of 12),” and one count of “Aiding and Abetting Production of Child Pornography.” Shook admitted to working with Jasper E. Shook to possess and produce images of child pornography that included images of a female under the age of 12 from 2015 to May 2019 in the Northern District of West Virginia and elsewhere. Jasper pleaded guilty in February 2020.www.shorenewsnetwork.com