EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Border Patrol agents interdict three smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than $1.2M worth of narcotics. Tuesday morning, Brownsville Border Patrol Station (BRP) agents working in Brownsville, Texas, near the Rio Grande, discovered footprints leading away from the river and towards the River Bend Golf Resort. Agents followed the footprints to an area west of the Sunset Lake Subdivision where they discovered six bundles of marijuana. Agents searched the nearby area but no subjects were discovered. The abandoned bundles of marijuana weighed over 124 pounds with an estimated street value of over $99K.