New Orleans Man Sentenced For Distributing Heroin Which Resulted in The Death of Buyer
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JARON BIAS, age 29, of New Orleans, was sentenced on June 16, 2021 after pleading guilty to Count 1 of a Superseding Bill of Information charging him in a heroin conspiracy. Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation began investigating BIAS in August 2017, when they learned from a confidential source that BIAS was distributing heroin in the Black Pearl neighborhood in Orleans Parish as well as in Jefferson Parish.www.shorenewsnetwork.com