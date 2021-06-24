Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Man Sentenced For Distributing Heroin Which Resulted in The Death of Buyer

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JARON BIAS, age 29, of New Orleans, was sentenced on June 16, 2021 after pleading guilty to Count 1 of a Superseding Bill of Information charging him in a heroin conspiracy. Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation began investigating BIAS in August 2017, when they learned from a confidential source that BIAS was distributing heroin in the Black Pearl neighborhood in Orleans Parish as well as in Jefferson Parish.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

14
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin Overdose#Jefferson Parish#Fbi#District Court#The Bureau Of Prisons#La 70130 Attributions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Newark, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Eleven Members of The Pagan’s Motorcycle Club Charged with Narcotics Distribution, Firearms Offenses, and Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering

NEWARK, N.J. – Two high-ranking members of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club were arrested today for assault in aid of racketeering, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Luis Arocho, aka “LuRoc,” 43, of Keansburg, New Jersey, and Maurice Guzman, aka “Dawg,” 51, of Newark, are charged by complaint with one...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Charleston Woman Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Distribution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston woman pleaded guilty today to distributing methamphetamine while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. According to court documents, Tiffany Shaffer, 32, admitted that on October 5, 2020, she distributed 53.88 grams of pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant in return for $1500 in United States currency. Shaffer also admitted, as part of her relevant conduct of ongoing drug dealing, that she distributed methamphetamine several other times in September, October, and December 2020, in and around the Dunbar area. Shaffer conducted the recent drug sales while on supervised release for a 2017 federal conviction on a firearms charge for which she was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of supervised release.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Four L.A. County Residents Found Guilty of Fraudulently Obtaining Millions of Dollars from COVID-Relief Programs

LOS ANGELES – A federal jury has found four Los Angeles-area residents guilty of criminal charges for scheming to submit fraudulent loan applications seeking millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) COVID-19 relief funds. At the conclusion of an eight-day trial, the following...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Guatemalan Woman Sentenced for Document Fraud

A woman who used a false identification document and someone else’s name and social security number was sentenced today to five years of probation. Xiomara Lopez-Martinez, age 26, a citizen of Guatemala illegally present in the United States and residing in Decorah, Iowa, received the sentence after an April 21, 2021 guilty plea to one count of unlawful use of an identification document.
Huntington, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Shawn E. Gilkerson, 40, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute heroin. According to court documents, from at least December 2018, to on or about October 15, 2020, Gilkerson worked with other persons to sell heroin in Huntington. At first, Gilkerson and Lynndell Nicola Boling ran drugs to customers for their source of supply. Later, they began meeting a drug runner at the Greyhound bus station who was working for their source. The runner would provide them with approximately 500 grams to 800 grams of heroin to sell. Gilkerson and Boling received heroin in this manner several times. During a search of their residence, law enforcement officers seized over 300 grams of heroin and $17,960 in cash that was made from selling heroin. A Ruger 9-millimeter pistol seized during that search was used by Gilkerson to protect the heroin and drug proceeds. Boling pleaded guilty earlier this year and is awaiting sentencing.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Helena man admits to meth trafficking, firearm crimes

GREAT FALLS – A Helena man accused of trafficking methamphetamine and of possessing a stolen gun admitted charges on Monday, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said today. Robert Raymond Fasuga, 38, pleaded guilty during an arraignment and plea change hearing to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession of a stolen firearm as charged in a superseding information. Fasuga faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release on the conspiracy charge and a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the firearm charge.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Bank Employee Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Her Employer Of Nearly $1.7 Million

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that GANGADAI RAMPERSAUD AZIM, a/k/a “Julie Azim,” pled guilty today to a more than decade-long conspiracy to commit bank fraud, defrauding her employer, a Manhattan-based bank, by misappropriating approximately $1.7 million. AZIM pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla.