Eleven-Time Felon Sentenced to 72 Months for Possessing Firearm

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Almondo Baker, 40, La Crosse, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 72 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm as a convicted felon. Baker pleaded guilty to this charge on May 4, 2021.

Shore News Network

Helena man admits to meth trafficking, firearm crimes

GREAT FALLS – A Helena man accused of trafficking methamphetamine and of possessing a stolen gun admitted charges on Monday, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said today. Robert Raymond Fasuga, 38, pleaded guilty during an arraignment and plea change hearing to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession of a stolen firearm as charged in a superseding information. Fasuga faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release on the conspiracy charge and a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the firearm charge.
Shore News Network

Houlton Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

BANGOR, Maine: A Houlton man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Bangor to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced. According to court records, between approximately May 2018 and July 2018, Hayden Fogg, 34, was part of a drug distribution operation based out of Florida and operating in northern Maine. A co-conspirator obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida and had it transported to Maine. Fogg sold the drug in the Houlton area while other members of the conspiracy sold it in Bangor and Howland.
Shore News Network

Guatemalan Woman Sentenced for Document Fraud

A woman who used a false identification document and someone else’s name and social security number was sentenced today to five years of probation. Xiomara Lopez-Martinez, age 26, a citizen of Guatemala illegally present in the United States and residing in Decorah, Iowa, received the sentence after an April 21, 2021 guilty plea to one count of unlawful use of an identification document.
Shore News Network

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Shawn E. Gilkerson, 40, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute heroin. According to court documents, from at least December 2018, to on or about October 15, 2020, Gilkerson worked with other persons to sell heroin in Huntington. At first, Gilkerson and Lynndell Nicola Boling ran drugs to customers for their source of supply. Later, they began meeting a drug runner at the Greyhound bus station who was working for their source. The runner would provide them with approximately 500 grams to 800 grams of heroin to sell. Gilkerson and Boling received heroin in this manner several times. During a search of their residence, law enforcement officers seized over 300 grams of heroin and $17,960 in cash that was made from selling heroin. A Ruger 9-millimeter pistol seized during that search was used by Gilkerson to protect the heroin and drug proceeds. Boling pleaded guilty earlier this year and is awaiting sentencing.
Shore News Network

Charleston Woman Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Distribution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston woman pleaded guilty today to distributing methamphetamine while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. According to court documents, Tiffany Shaffer, 32, admitted that on October 5, 2020, she distributed 53.88 grams of pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant in return for $1500 in United States currency. Shaffer also admitted, as part of her relevant conduct of ongoing drug dealing, that she distributed methamphetamine several other times in September, October, and December 2020, in and around the Dunbar area. Shaffer conducted the recent drug sales while on supervised release for a 2017 federal conviction on a firearms charge for which she was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of supervised release.
Shore News Network

Eau Claire Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Distributing Methamphetamine

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Zachary Tepsa, 33, Eau Claire, Wisconsin was sentenced on Friday, June 25 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 10 years in federal prison for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 4 years of supervised release. Tepsa pleaded guilty to this charge on January 27, 2021.
Shore News Network

Stamford Man Charged with Federal Firearm Offenses

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that a federal grand jury in New Haven has returned a two-count indictment charging AMIN HASAN, 44, of Stamford, with unlawful firearm possession offenses. The indictment was returned on March 29, 2021, and Hasan appeared today...
Shore News Network

Rosebud Man Indicted on Drug and Firearm Charges

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Rosebud, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and Marijuana and Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearm. Blade Ryan Marshall, age 24, was indicted on October 7, 2020. He appeared before U.S....
Shore News Network

Milbank Man Indicted on Drug Charge

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Milbank, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Delvin Eagle Chasing, a/k/a Delvin Baumgarten, age 35, was indicted on May 11, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge...
Shore News Network

Two brothers sentenced in scheme to use drone to smuggle contraband into a Georgia state prison

AUGUSTA, GA: Two brothers have been sentenced in U.S. District Court after admitting to a scheme to use a drone to smuggle contraband into a Georgia state prison. George Lo, 27, of Powder Springs, Ga., was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Owning an Unregistered Aircraft that was Operated, Attempted to be Operated, or Allowed to be Operated by another person, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Lo’s brother, Nicholas Lo, 25, of Dallas, Ga., was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Serving or Attempting to Serve as an Airman Without an Airman’s Certificate. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen Jr. also ordered each man to serve one year of supervised release after completion of their prison terms.