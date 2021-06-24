CRB Baseball Won, Carroll, AWV and IKM-Manning Lose Late Leads, Area Teams 1-6 on Wednesday

Carroll learned on Monday night that they can play with the best in the state and can win as well. The Tigers fell to the top ranked Huskies but had the tying run in scoring position in the bottom 7th. They hung tough all game even after Jena Young hit a home run on the second pitch of the game. Winterset left two runners on in the 1st inning, scored two more runs in the 2nd but couldn’t stretch together hits against Camryn Schable after that and the Tiger defense was outstanding behind her. The Tigers rallied in the 2nd when Parker Adams was hit-by-a-pitch and Brielle Hinners walked. Makalie Kofron hit a shot back up the middle to score both players and Carroll was down 1 after two innings. The Tigers threatened again in the 3rd when Schable tripled with 1 out but Thea Banning battled out of trouble and Winterset held on to the lead. Both Banning and Schable were outstanding with runners on base as Carroll left 5 on base and Winterset stranded 8 on base. The Huskies had runners on 1st and 3rd in the 5th but Schable was able to get a fly out to Brielle Hinners in left. Hinners made several nice running catches. Bailey Acton of Winterset stole several hits from Carroll at 3rd base making 4-5 really good plays on hard hit balls. Brielle Hinners had a one out single up the middle for Carroll and stole 2nd base but with two outs but Carroll couldn’t push the tying run across.