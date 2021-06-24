Cancel
Carroll, IA

CRB Baseball Won, Carroll, AWV and IKM-Manning Lose Late Leads, Area Teams 1-6 on Wednesday

By Jeff Blankman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tigers had the tying run at 3rd base and the winning run at 2nd base in the 7th inning with 1 out and weren’t able to score to tie the game. They scored a run before loading the bases in the 7th to pull back within a run after allowing 2-runs to score in the top 7th. Carroll out hit Bondurant Farrar 13 to 7 and got a solid pitching performance from Slade Sibnaller, who allowed 6 hits in 6 1/3 innings. The Blue Jays took the lead in the 3rd, scoring 3-runs. Carroll answered in the 4th when Ryan Johnston had a sac fly to score a run and Treyton Goins drove in the second run with a base hit. The Blue Jays added a pair of runs in the 5th before Carroll tied it in the bottom half when Slade Sibenaller hit a 3-run home run. Jack Troutman added an RBI single in the 7th but the Tigers left the bases loaded. Bondurant Farrar took advantage of 3 Carroll errors, turning them into 3 unearned runs.

