I need a break! Have you ever said that? Have you ever thought that? Well, you may be surprised to find that God agrees. God knows us and our design and because of this, he created a day of rest. He said to Moses in Exodus 16:23 “Tomorrow is a day of solemn rest, a holy Sabbath to the LORD.” Later Jesus will teach that Sabbath was made for man and not man for the Sabbath. In other words, God was thinking of us when he set one day aside. He knew we needed a break.