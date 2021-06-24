Greenville County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charge
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – June 23, 2021- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jansen Trevor Dorn, 22, of Greer, S.C., on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with these investigations.www.shorenewsnetwork.com