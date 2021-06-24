Parallel 45 Theatre Benefete
Enjoy treats from Bayside Gatherings, The Good Bowl, S2S, & Water’s Edge Sweet Tooth; drinks from The Workshop Brewing Company & local wineries; a live cabaret of musical selections co-directed by Kit McKay and Nick Viox; a chance to bid on a year of travel, dining & culture experiences in Chicago, New York City, Portland, & across the northern Michigan region including curated wine tastings, a helicopter ride, & a chartered tour of Grand Traverse Bay.www.traverseticker.com