Alexa Bliss is on her swing and she welcomes everyone to her playground. She is happy everyone is here to play with her. She mentions that there were some complaints received over what Lilly did. Alexa says she only had good intentions when she welcomed Shayna on to the playground, but things got out of hand. Alexa says in light of her naughtiness and with WWE going back on the road, Alexa says she is putting Lilly in time out. It wasn't that Shayna didn't deserve it.