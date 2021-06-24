Shipwrecks of the Manitou Passage

It’s become popular in recent years — so popular it’s become a snore — to complain about the State of Main Street, but many local people have been harping on this subject without the aid of symposiums or magazine features for 30 and more. We all know what’s wrong: The primary shopping district of East Hampton Town — that is, Main Street and Newtown Lane, in the village — ceased being conducive to either healthy human interaction or practical commerce decades ago. Duh, right? If I’m being boring, please skip down to paragraph three, but, otherwise, read on, because we have a solution to offer. Or, if not a solution, a mitigation strategy.