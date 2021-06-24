Cancel
Leland, MI

"Art of the Garden"

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

The Leelanau Community Cultural Center & Little Garden Club of Leland are co-sponsoring this exhibit & sale. The show will run June 24-27, daily from 11am – 5pm. This exhibit will feature artwork of the flora & fauna of gardens in a variety of mediums. An artist will paint onsite at each of the gardens along the tour route. Their paintings will be on display at the Old Art Building as part of the exhibit. Proceeds will be split between the LCCC & Little Garden Club. The Little Garden Club Tour is Thurs., June 24 from 11am–5pm. The tour visits six inspiring gardens in & around Leland. Tickets are $15 & may be purchased in advance from garden club members or at The Old Art Building on the day of the tour. 231.256.2131.

