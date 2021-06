Feed Me! is part of the Glen Arbor Arts Center’s exhibition "Food Is Art/Art Is Food," which runs May 28 – Aug. 19 in the GAAC gallery. These works will be performed or read outdoors on Fri., June 11 at 7 pm. Each writer may read up to five minutes. No pre-registration is required. Poets will be added to the evening’s readers list on a first-come basis. Feed Me! is open to all writers & poets, both children & adults, of any experience or skill level.