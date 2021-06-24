Filtronic re-shores China manufacturing operation

Working with its leading OEM client, Filtronic was able to re-shore product assembly and supply chain from China to Salisbury, Maryland, USA to improve equipment lead-times. “Reshoring of a product supply chain is a complex process and required a rapid response to deal with a changing dynamic within the geo-political landscape,” says Walter Magiera, Chief Commercial Officer of Filtronic. “The move created challenges in terms of both recruitment and re-alignment of operational facilities and processes, but with the benefit of a wealth of local RF expertise we were able to recruit personnel with previous experience of public safety product assembly. Additional equipment was procured and re-allocated, enabling us to rapidly replicate the production line at the former facility.”