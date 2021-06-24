Garden Tour & Art of the Garden Exhibit

The Little Garden Club invites you to visit 6 inspiring gardens in & around Leland from 11am-5pm. Each garden showcases a variety of garden styles with unique features & environments encompassing a charming home. Tickets available from club members & local garden centers & shops. Tickets will also be available at each garden site & at the Old Art Building on the day of the tour. In addition, the Art of the Garden Exhibit & Sale will be held at the Old Art Building in Leland in collaboration with the Leelanau Community Cultural Center. The exhibit will open at 11am on June 24, & continue throughout the weekend from 11am-5pm. All proceeds from ticket sales and a percentage of the art sales benefit the Little Garden Club's grant program supporting public garden beautification & plant education projects.