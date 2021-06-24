Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Disability Network Parent Network Zoom Meeting

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

This network guides families with youth & adults with disabilities to the many supports available through healthcare & educational resources.

www.traverseticker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
childmind.org

Family Network

The Child Mind Institute Family Network is a volunteer support network of parents whose children have a mental health or learning disorder and have undergone treatment at the Child Mind Institute. Parents provide one-on-one support for other parents whose children are newly embarking on their mental health treatment journey to...
Clinton County, INFrankfort Times

Learning Network receives grant

The Learning Network of Clinton County recently received a $100,000 grant from the CDC Foundation for COVID vaccinations in Clinton County. “It will be hugely helpful,” said Melinda Grismer, director of the Learning Network of Clinton County. “Already, we have arranged the first two vaccination events with bilingual nurses on off-hours. So, we are able to offer events at non-traditional times so they can vaccinate at non-traditional hours. We have also gone to factories so people can get vaccinated on-site so they do not have to miss work. We are trying to meet them at the point of their needs.”
Public HealthThrive Global

Zoom Fatigue and Pajama Board Meetings

COVID-19 in early 2020, the “Pandemic” with a big “P”, set in motion one of the largest and most disruptive changes to the workplace in recent modern history. Digital communications platforms, like Zoom, helped to provide alternative digital platforms, workplaces changed and in the post-pandemic environment, the future of work morphed into a new landscape.
Petsmonroecopost.com

Pet Adoption Network: Jackson

Jackson is a handsome, very nice, gentle cat. He was living outside, uncared for, until he came to Pet Adoption Network. Call 585-338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.
Rock Falls, ILillinoisnewsnow.com

Professional Women’s Network

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Professional Women’s Network committee announced their Network and Socialize event will be held on Thursday, July 29th, from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm at Triple P’s, 3312 W. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, IL. The event is open to like-minded area businesswomen for a fun night of networking, good food, and prizes. Preregistration is required by July 22nd.
Artslexblog.com

Zen and the Art of Legal Networking

Rainmaking Recommendation from Jaimie Field: A Deeper Dive Into Rainmaking Tactics (Part 1- Goals) Join us for this week’s rainmaking recommendation from trainer and coach, Jaimie Field. *** In the last Rainmaking Recommendation, I provided a listicle of 22 different methods to use for Rainmaking Success. As promised, I will provide a deeper dive into how to use these tactics so that you can become the Rainmaker you wish to be.…
Buffalo, NYroswellpark.org

Meet the Team: Sean Smith, Oncology Nurse Coordinator for the Roswell Park Care Network

Imagine an old-fashioned telephone operator working at a switchboard, moving quickly and carefully behind the scenes to connect callers with the people they need to reach. In a similar but more high-tech role, Sean Smith, RN, BSN, works behind the scenes to improve communication and update processes for transferring patient records to ensure that everything goes smoothly for patients during their care at Roswell Park and within the Roswell Park Care Network.
Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

State Farm joins network

State Farm Insurance has joined the board of directors of the Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) – an organization dedicated to advancing road safety for employees, their families, and their wider community. NETS board chair and global director of health & safety technology solutions, Terry Thomas, welcomed State...
Economyquestmedianetwork.co.uk

Join Glossop Business Network's next meeting online

Glossop Business Network's latest monthly meeting will take place over Zoom on Friday (18 June). It will take place from midday to approximately 1.30pm. The speaker will be Elaine Hallworth, Lead Procurement Officer at High Peak Borough Council and Staffordshire Moorlands District Council. Elaine will give an overview of Procurement...
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

A networking milestone

SoCal Referral Networking Group is comprised of small business owners who support each other through referrals. In just over two years in existence, the members have already exchanged over $1-million worth in referrals, said Terri Doria, secretary for the group, “a big milestone . . . for SoCal Referral Group, which helps small businesses grow,” she said.
Softwarearxiv.org

AdaZoom: Adaptive Zoom Network for Multi-Scale Object Detection in Large Scenes

Detection in large-scale scenes is a challenging problem due to small objects and extreme scale variation. It is essential to focus on the image regions of small objects. In this paper, we propose a novel Adaptive Zoom (AdaZoom) network as a selective magnifier with flexible shape and focal length to adaptively zoom the focus regions for object detection. Based on policy gradient, we construct a reinforcement learning framework for focus region generation, with the reward formulated by object distributions. The scales and aspect ratios of the generated regions are adaptive to the scales and distribution of objects inside. We apply variable magnification according to the scale of the region for adaptive multi-scale detection. We further propose collaborative training to complementarily promote the performance of AdaZoom and the detection network. To validate the effectiveness, we conduct extensive experiments on VisDrone2019, UAVDT, and DOTA datasets. The experiments show AdaZoom brings a consistent and significant improvement over different detection networks, achieving state-of-the-art performance on these datasets, especially outperforming the existing methods by AP of 4.64% on Vis-Drone2019.
mysaline.com

Young Professionals Network to meet in-person June 15th

Join the Young Professionals Network (YPN) of Saline County for a meeting 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15th at Red Robin in Benton from noon-1pm. Annual membership dues are $35 and this includes a YPN t-shirt. This chapter of Young Professionals Network is open to people who want to network...
Internetinspiyr.com

Introducing The Inspiyr.com Expert Network

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much” ~Helen Keller. Today is an important day for our team at Inspiyr and for all of you, our readers. We’ve been working hard for the past couple of years bringing actionable tips, insights, stories & inspiring messages to help you live your best life. And we’re proud of the work that we’ve done in that effort.
JobsMiddletown Press

10 rules for successful networking

In today's world, the networking strategy is essential for your professional development. It is about creating a network of contacts with people who have interests similar to yours, in order to learn, exchange, and discover job and business opportunities that can enhance their work profile. Networking is built progressively, and...
Nature.com

Networking in times of pandemic

The shift to virtual meetings has made networking harder, but it has also brought forth benefits to the scientific community that should be embraced moving forward. It has been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and the scientific community has had to quickly adapt in various ways to avoid the transmission of the virus and to keep everyone safe. Working from home became a necessity, and everything from classes to workshops, meetings and conferences have been mostly happening virtually. Videoconference applications have become essential tools for all of us, both in our professional and personal lives.
expertclick.com

The Value of Your Network

I hope you’ve had a great start to reconnecting with colleagues and friends! Having good conversations with people who have been out of your immediate scope is encouraging and can even raise your spirits. As you continue the plan to contact five people a week, remember why this is important....
Healthcprn.org

What is a Learning Health Network?

Amy Bailes, PT, PhD, a physical therapist at Cincinnati and the leader of the CP Research Network’s quality improvement initiatives describes what a learning health network is and how it can rapidly improve health outcomes. She goes on to describe the CP Research Network’s characteristics and projects in its expanded efforts as a learning health network.
planetminecraft.com

Lobby NetWork

💰You can buy it for £ 25 you can talk to me via discord: 𝓕𝓤𝓔𝓝𝓣𝓔𝓢#0092. 💎 If you like the map you can give us a diamond!. 💚 Or you can add the construction to favorite !. 💔 If you didn't like it, you can help us by giving your...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Networks to Boost Surveillance

Researchers are working to boost the ability of developing countries to conduct SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance, according to Scientific American. It notes that regions like India, Africa, and South America are currently COVID-19 hotspots, where viral variants may be spreading. But the ability to sequence viral samples to track their spread is often limited, particularly in rural areas. To address this gap, Scientific American writes that researchers are forming groups and networks to link together sequencing centers and deploy sequencing tools.
Economyhartfordfunds.com

Building Your Longevity Network

Longevity is changing retirement (Do your services match up?) Retirement has changed but retirement planning hasn’t. It’s imperative that today’s practices evolve from a focus on financial security to the new business of longevity planning. The MIT AgeLab recommends building a network of longevity-related professionals to help solve the challenges of longer retirements and differentiate your practice.