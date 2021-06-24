Cancel
Bicycles

Bikes for All MeetUps

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

This program is for individuals with special needs who are younger than 26. Norte has a growing fleet of adaptive bikes for all types of people with special needs. Held every Thurs. at 4pm at Norte's Clubhouse, TC.

www.traverseticker.com
#Tc
Bicycles
Cars
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Juneteenth bike tour

Oak Park River Forest Museum will participate in the community’s Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19 by debuting a free bicycle tour of sites that tell some of the many stories of African-American life in Oak Park. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., visitors are invited to come to the...
Music1230kfjb.com

Blues & Bikes

If you like blues and bikes, one, the other or both, you should be at the Central Iowa Fairgrounds Saturday night for the Blues and Bike event. The Deja Blue Band will play, as will Bob Dorr and the Limestoners. Doug Norton of the Limestoners who says it’s shaping up as a great evening. Food and beverages will be available.
Carsnorthernexpress.com

Bike Night & Car Cruise-In

Held on Tuesdays from June 1 - Aug. 31. Bring your favorite roadster, hog, or coupe. The Clock Tower Lodge circle drive becomes your showplace filled with plenty of bikes & car lovers that share your passion. There will also be food & drink specials, live music, weekly raffle to benefit local charities, & giveaways. June 15 will feature live music by The Shifties.
Durant, OKDurant Daily Democrat

Magnolia Bike Ride

The Durant Rotary Club Magnolia Bike Tour was June 5 and the route started at Durant High School. More than 100 riders participated in the 25th annual bike tour and the Rotary Club was able to raise …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe...
Bikingvtcng.com

'Biking in the Dolomites'

The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Biking in the Dolomites” with Don Porter, June 30. Follow a troupe of intrepid bikers on a short sprint in Italy through some of the most beautiful mountain terrain in the world. From the spectacular high alpine meadows of Alpe di Siusi, a UNESCO world heritage site, to the famous and demanding Sella Ronda —a 9,186 ft. altitude change — explore this extraordinarily majestic region on cyclist’s wings. Porter is an aspiring outdoor explorer away from his financial advisory desk.
Bicyclesdbrnews.com

Isec Bike Shop

West Point, NEWest Point News

Bike Rodeo a hit with kids

Franciscan Healthcare held its annual Bike Rodeo last week. The event was held in the hospital’s parking lot. Youngsters who needed a bike helmet were given one before they tried out the course. They also received a message on bicycle safety from West Point Police Chief Mike Fisher. Several youths...
Bicyclessideshow.com

Swoop Bike™

Swoops are repulsor lift vehicles that are more powerful and dangerous than speeder bikes. Swoop racing is a popular spectator sport on many planets, with fans loving the sport’s excitement as well as its outlaw image. During the Mandalorian’s journey on Tatooine, it has been a helpful transport for him to traverse the desert planet.
BikingOrlando Sentinel

How to bike to work in a suit

Commuting to work on a bike saves money, beats traffic and helps keep you fit, but it can be a challenge when you wear a suit to work. If you're wondering how to bike to work in a suit, you're not alone — many people want to arrive at work ready for the day, even when traveling by bicycle.
Bicyclescyclingweekly.com

How to store an e-bike

If you’re riding your electric bike regularly, you’ll want to store it somewhere handy and have it ready to use, whereas if you’re not planning to ride it for a few months - maybe due to a holiday or a lay-over during the winter months - there’s a bit more you should do to make sure it’s ready to use again later.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Bike event set for Sawyer

K.I. SAWYER — The Sawyer Bike Event is set for 1 to 5 p.m. June 26 at Victory Lutheran Church, 315 Explorer St., at K.I. Sawyer. There will be bike races, popcorn, free refurbished bikes and more. Door prizes will consist of bike accessories such as bike lights, mirrors, locks, horns, bells, handlebar bags and others. Down Wind Sports, based in Marquette, will give a presentation on bike maintenance and safety and possibly give free helmets. The event is free for all ages.
Norwalk, WIthecountyline.net

Norwalk puts on bike rodeo

The Norwalk Public Library hosted its bike rodeo fundraiser June 6 in the village park. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Bicyclesava360.com

Mixed Wheel Sized Bikes - What's All The Fuss? | GMBN Tech Show Ep. 180

Over the past few years, we have seen many downhill bikes shift to 29er front and 27.5" rear, the mixed wheel size aka 'mullet' (business in the front, party in the back) is becoming more and more popular on big travel bikes. But is it really the best of both worlds? If you were buying a trail bike tomorrow would you get one? Or would you prefer 27.5/ 29" front and rear? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Bike trails coming soon

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For bike riders in North Platte, there may be a new trail to the area. During the weekly Lincoln County Commissioners meeting, the Lincoln County Commissioners discuss the construction of a bike trail along State Farm Road. The addition of the new bike trail will provide better walking trails for kids and people who live nearby.
Malvern, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Devereux Bike Shop Donation

As part of our departments continued commitment to the community, Chief Irey and Lieutenant Curran delivered lost and found bicycles to The Devereux Behavioral Health facility in Malvern today. The Shops at Devereux, featuring The Bike Shop, is open to the public and features sales of used bikes, a repair shop as well as bicycle repair workshops.
Castle Rock, COcastlerockco.com

Meetup With Castle Rock Local Business Alliance Ambassador Justin Kada

On a clear, blue sky Friday morning, I made the thirty-minute trip to one of Colorado’s most beautiful golf course locations. Arrowhead Golf Club is nestled within the foothills of Littleton, Colorado, up against the majestic, red sandstone outcrops of Roxborough Park. These sandstone monoliths flow into the course. Justin Kada was working as ‘DJ’ at the club as a part of ‘The Prevail Group, LLC’s third annual ‘Back the Blue K-9 Force charity event. Of course, since I was heading to Arrowhead Golf Club I had to throw my clubs in the car so I could hit a few balls on the range.
Carsyarnharlot.ca

Not too old to ride a bike

Today is my birthday, and yesterday, walking with Elliot and talking about things (mostly dinosaurs, he is predictably still obsessed) I told him that it would be one more sleep until my birthday. He asked three questions, the first was whether or not I would be having a dinosaur party, and the second was “Grammy, when you have your birthday, will you be old then?” I told him I would be older, but not old. He gave me an eyebrow that said he wasn’t entirely sure I was right. Have you ever heard that idea that old to you is whatever twice your age is? To a four year old eight seems old, to a twenty year old forty seems long in the tooth… I see now how that I am 53 that really stops working but the point is that to Elliot, I must seem as old as trees. The third question was what I would like for a Birthday present – but he didn’t give me a chance to answer, he just said “Oh I know, yarn.” While he’s not wrong, I have my eye on a little something else this year, and I bet some of you can guess it.
Carskdat.com

McGrath Powersports Bike Night

Thursday, June 24th is "Vintage Bike Show/Military Appreciation Night" Thursday, July 29th is the "Burnout Contest" Chrome Horse will be providing food and drinks. Prizes will be given out at each bike night. No motorcycle giveaway this year.
Bicyclesromi.gov

Bike Lockers Available

Convenient bike lockers are available at the Center Street Parking Structure (Center and Second Streets) on year-long terms. The fee is only $30 per year. Month to month agreements are not available. A $50 key deposit is required. If you live or work downtown and would like to rent one...
Tompkins County, NYtompkinsweekly.com

Bike Walk Tompkins launches Bike Mentors program

This month, Bike Walk Tompkins launched its new Bike Mentors program, where mentors help both Bike Walk Tompkins and the community by leading bike skills classes, coordinating events and connecting residents with biking and other transportation resources. Molly Hajjar, bike education coordinator for Bike Walk Tompkins, explained that the Bike...