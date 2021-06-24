Tails & Tales: Summer Reading Program

This year’s summer reading program theme is “Tails and Tales” so I thought I would introduce you to some animal tales you might want to check out this summer. “Agent Lion” by David Soman and Jacky Davis (Picture Book Soman) is a silly tale about the mystery of a missing cat and a bumbling detective who’s been asked to find him. This picture book will make you shake your head at Agent Lion’s antics trying to find the missing cat. Will he ever find the lost pet? “I Am Not a Dog Toy” by Ethan T. Berlin(Picture Book Berlin) is a picture book about a little girl who is given a teddy bear for her birthday and is less than impressed with the gift so she tosses it to her dog. The bear goes out of his way to get the girl to pay attention to him because he believes they are meant to be best friends. Throughout all of his attempts dog is his steadfast companion. Bear finally realizes that friends are sometime found in the most unlikely places. In “The Chicken Who Couldn’t” by Jan Thomas (Picture Book Thomas), Chicken’s crate falls out of the back of a farmer’s truck on the way home from the fair. Chicken needs to find her own way home but is convinced she can’t make it on her own. A host of characters come to her aid, but Turtle is the most helpful by helping Chicken learn to believe in herself.