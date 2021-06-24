Tails & Tales: Summer Reading Program

Now through Friday, Aug. 28 Tails and Tales - 2021 Children's Summer Library Adventure Kids going into grades K - 6 are invited to sign-up for Wilton Library’s “Tails and Tales” themed Summer Library Adventure 2021. This year is special - we will focus on reading, and also provide ideas for fun, educational activities for the whole family. For the reading portion of the Summer Adventure, we are doing our Read and Bead reward system. Children use Wandoo Reader on the library’s website to log their reading by keeping track of the minutes they spend with books, eBooks, audiobooks, eAudiobooks, magazines, and other online reading. Each 100 minutes will equal five beads for their necklaces. At different intervals, children will receive special beads and brag tags too. All prizes will be “surprises” distributed at the Children's Library desk. There also will be new reading challenges every Monday and Thursday, and the kids have all summer to complete them for special beads, brag tags and other small prizes. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register for all of the summer fun. Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton; www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.