Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Tails & Tales: Summer Reading Program

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

Explore STEM Kits, the latest addition to the Young Learners section, with librarian Dave Ulrich.

www.traverseticker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tails#Librarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Athol, MAAthol Daily News

Let Tails & Tales Bundles take you through the summer

ATHOL — This year’s Summer Reading theme is Tails and Tales and the Athol Public Library will be offering adult book bundles. Looking for your next great read? Tails & Tales Bundles are available June 21 through Aug. 19. The library’s Kelsey Jurek says, “Let us help you get started...
Plaistow, NHcarriagetownenews.com

'Tails and Tales' at Plaistow Library

PLAISTOW — Paws up if you love animals and books! Who doesn't?! Then head over to the Plaistow Public Library and sign up for the summer reading program, "Tails and Tales". You already have to read, so why not register for a pawsitively amazing time and for an opportunity to win big. Registration continues throughout the month of June online or in-person for adults and children. The program will run from June 18 – August 5th and is open to readers and non-readers ages from 0-99 and that’s not dog years!
Cameron, MOmycameronnews.com

Library program teaches lessons on wildlife with ‘Tails and Tales’

After COVID-19 forced the 2020 Cameron Public Library Summer Reading Program to go virtual, with the pandemic now waning, area kids returned to the library for a host of wildlife-oriented lessons. As part of this year's theme, 'Tails and Tales', participants learned about reptiles and amphibians during Tuesday's event. "It's...
Saint Maries, IDSaint Maries Gazette-Record

'Tails and Tales' theme for St. Maries

After more than a year without hosting large events, the St. Maries Library plans to return to form with its summer reading program. Starting at Noon, Monday, June 28, the library will host weekly children’s events centered around this year’s summer reading theme, Tails and Tales. The events will focus on educational topics surrounding different animals.
Belmont, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Tails and Tales at the Belmont Public Library

BELMONT — The Belmont Public Library has planned a joyful addition to summer fun. Participants of all ages can now register for prizes and raffles. The Belmont Elementary School PTO has given graciously to ensure that Belmont families have a lot to do this summer. Free and reduced price passes to attractions like the New England Aquarium and Castle in the Clouds are available with your library card, joining library-funded passes like the Squam Lake Science Center and NH State Parks.
Books & Literaturehamlethub.com

Wilton Library in July: Summer Sidewalk Book Sale, Tails and Tales, Zentangle Art Workshop,

Now through Friday, Aug. 28 Tails and Tales - 2021 Children's Summer Library Adventure Kids going into grades K - 6 are invited to sign-up for Wilton Library’s “Tails and Tales” themed Summer Library Adventure 2021. This year is special - we will focus on reading, and also provide ideas for fun, educational activities for the whole family. For the reading portion of the Summer Adventure, we are doing our Read and Bead reward system. Children use Wandoo Reader on the library’s website to log their reading by keeping track of the minutes they spend with books, eBooks, audiobooks, eAudiobooks, magazines, and other online reading. Each 100 minutes will equal five beads for their necklaces. At different intervals, children will receive special beads and brag tags too. All prizes will be “surprises” distributed at the Children's Library desk. There also will be new reading challenges every Monday and Thursday, and the kids have all summer to complete them for special beads, brag tags and other small prizes. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register for all of the summer fun. Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton; www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.
Weston, WVWDTV

Tails and Tales library program inspires Luv 4 Animals adoption event

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Four legged friends visited the Louis Bennett Public Library in Weston for a pet adoption event. Luv 4 Animals, a local volunteer organization to help pets find their forever homes, brought some pets to the library. These pets were from the Lewis Upshur Animal Control and were ready to be adopted.
Greeneville, TNRogersville Review

Tails + Tales = Fun!

What do you get if you add tails and tales? Summer fun at the library!. The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library’s summer reading program, themed Tails and Tales, introduced some special guests to young readers Tuesday. Children interacted with a variety of farm animals, including a calf, chickens, sheep and goats.
AnimalsJournal

Off the Shelf: Tales of Tails

This year’s summer reading program theme is “Tails and Tales” so I thought I would introduce you to some animal tales you might want to check out this summer. “Agent Lion” by David Soman and Jacky Davis (Picture Book Soman) is a silly tale about the mystery of a missing cat and a bumbling detective who’s been asked to find him. This picture book will make you shake your head at Agent Lion’s antics trying to find the missing cat. Will he ever find the lost pet? “I Am Not a Dog Toy” by Ethan T. Berlin(Picture Book Berlin) is a picture book about a little girl who is given a teddy bear for her birthday and is less than impressed with the gift so she tosses it to her dog. The bear goes out of his way to get the girl to pay attention to him because he believes they are meant to be best friends. Throughout all of his attempts dog is his steadfast companion. Bear finally realizes that friends are sometime found in the most unlikely places. In “The Chicken Who Couldn’t” by Jan Thomas (Picture Book Thomas), Chicken’s crate falls out of the back of a farmer’s truck on the way home from the fair. Chicken needs to find her own way home but is convinced she can’t make it on her own. A host of characters come to her aid, but Turtle is the most helpful by helping Chicken learn to believe in herself.
Kitsap County, WAmacaronikid.com

2021 - Summer Reading Rewards Programs in Kitsap County

Several local reading programs offer incentives (like free books!) for reading during the summer!. June 1 - August 31, Kitsap Regional Library invites you to choose your own adventure. At Kitsap Regional Library this summer, explore more through annual summer learning challenges. Read 10 to 100 hours on your way to cool prizes, or explore an idea unique to you on an individual learning challenge. Discover more about yourself and the place we call home in this Pacific Northwest themed "explore more" adventure.
Books & Literaturedreamwidth.org

A little poetry (Reply)

This went over like a lead balloon on FaceBook and Twitter, but I thought that I would post it here anyway. I tossed this together in Audacity last night. I was trying to think of what to include for the speech part, and I figured that a short poem by Robert Frost would do the trick.
Books & Literaturensvrc.org

NSVRC Library Reaches Milestone! 50,000 Unique Titles

I often use this space to write about celebrations or days of recognition within the field that also highlight library resources. This post is going to be a bit different as I get to announce that the NSVRC/PCAR Library collection has just reached 50,000 unique titles!. During my 10 years...
Educationtheedadvocate.org

18 Strategies to Help Students Who Lose Their Place While Reading

Are you looking for strategies to help students who lose their place while reading? If so, keep reading. 1. Get the learner to self diagnose why they lose their place. 2. Get the learner to place a ruler or paper strip under each line as they read it. The learner then moves the ruler or paper strip under the next line and so on.
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

Congratulations to the 2021 Career Services Steward Award Winners!

The success of Career Services is reliant upon the partnerships within our academic and alumni communities. We could not celebrate our greatest achievements without collaboration and shared programming within our network of experts. This year it gives us great pleasure to recognize our 2021 Outstanding Career Steward Award winners:. Sam...
Wenham, MAgordon.edu

8 New Academic Programs

The pandemic may have put a pause on much of life over the past year, but Gordon’s academic offerings actually grew in the process. Eight new programs across the College’s residential and online degree programs equip students to serve and lead in a variety of fields and settings—from speech-language pathology to ministry to organizational leadership.