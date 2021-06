NEWBURGH – In honor of Juneteenth, NFA West English teacher and advisor Jillian Paige-Lyons, wanted to highlight the rich African- American history of Newburgh. As part of a Big Picture school here in the district, there is an emphasis on leaving to learn, and Newburgh is packed full of amazing places to learn about. When she found the walking tours put together by the Sound and Story Project of the Hudson Valley she knew exactly where she would take the students on a leave-to-learn to celebrate Juneteenth. The tour, titled Washington’s Shadow, was developed by Tashae Smith, and leads listeners to three historic landmarks in the city.