Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Says Conservatorship Has Prevented Her From Getting Married and Having a Baby

WUSA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears says she wants to get married and have another baby, but alleged via a virtual court appearance that still being in a conservatorship has prevented her from making those dreams a reality. The 39-year-old singer addressed the Los Angeles court directly on Wednesday, giving an impassioned speech about...

www.wusa9.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Getting Married#New Court#Instagram Stories#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

Ahead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.
Los Angeles, CAwtvbam.com

Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Britney Spears speaks on Wednesday to the Los Angeles judge who oversees control of her personal and business affairs in an increasingly controversial 13-year arrangement that has seen the pop star swing from meltdown to comeback only to retreat again. What she will say, and whether...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After Shocking Court Hearing: ‘I Apologize for Pretending Like I’ve Been OK’

More to share. Britney Spears returned to Instagram after noting that her social media presence isn’t what it seems. “I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!” the “Toxic” singer, 39, began her lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, June 24. “That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s—tty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”
Celebritieswsgw.com

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence on Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears, the 30-year-old sister of Britney Spears, has broken her silence after the pop star told a court last Wednesday about what she called an “abusive” conservatorship. Among the many allegations she made made in court, Britney said her family “has lived off of” her conservatorship for 13...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears Reveals She Is Forced to Have an IUD, Cannot Get Married, or Have More Children

Today, Britney Spears remotely appeared in court to present her case to have her conservatorship ended. What the pop icon revealed was heartbreaking and shocking. Though we knew that Britney was likely being taken advantage of (mainly by her father, Jamie Spears, who for years controlled his daughter's finances) it was horrifying to hear Britney describe what she went through.
Celebritiesromper.com

Britney Spears Wants Another Baby, But Says Her Dad Won’t Let Her Remove Her IUD

After 13 years of living within the confines of a conservatorship, Britney Spears delivered a powerful and heartbreaking 24-minute public statement to Judge Brenda Penny about what it has been like for her. The 39-year-old pop star spoke about many aspects of her life, including the lack of power she’s had to make even the most fundamental decisions about her own body. Spears, a grown mother of two children, said she isn’t allowed to have her IUD removed so she can have more children.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.