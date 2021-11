BREWER – After going down 2 sets to none, the Brewer Withces volleyball team was able to avoid a sweep, but not able to come out with the victory against York on Satruday. The 4th seeded Witches were paid a visit by 13-seed York on Saturday, and the visitors came in with all the momentum. The Wildcats quickly took a 2 set lead over Brewer, before the black-and-orange battled back to win sets three and four. However, a 15-8 victory in set 5 was enough for York to pull off the upset and move on in this year’s Class B volleyball bracket.

