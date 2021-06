As much of the country emerges from masking and social distancing, undervaccinated pockets in the U.S. still threaten to bring the virus roaring back. Less than 25% of the population is fully vaccinated in at least 482 counties, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Many of the counties are more rural and less economically advantaged than the rest of the nation, according to the analysis of 2,700 U.S. counties.