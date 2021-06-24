Re: I think that this article just proves...

Grady Jarrett is a 3-star Defensive Line from Conyers, GA that played for Rockdale County. Well, he was actually a 2-3 star player coming to Clemson out of High School. That maybe why Dabo was catching crap from other coaches about offering Grady a Scholarship, that and he was on the short side for that position into college. Grady never got any taller, and he has been holding his own in the NFL, so you can never tell about a player stature when they have the heart that Grady has!!!