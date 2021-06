DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks named Jason Kidd the franchise’s 10th head coach and named Nico Harrison as the team’s general manager on Monday, June 28. Kidd, who was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018, begins his third stint in Dallas after spending eight of his 19 seasons as a player with the team and helping the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title, the team said in a news release.