Eureka Springs board OKs extra money for teachers, staff

Teachers and staff at the Eureka Springs School District will be receiving extra compensation because of their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday night, the Eureka Springs School Board approved a plan to give every teacher and staff member $15 per instructional day during the 2020-2021 school year, totaling $2,100 on average per staff member. Superintendent Bryan Pruitt said the district had 154 days of face-to-face instruction during the school year. Teachers and staff will be paid for each day they were on campus, Pruitt said, minus days lost to weather, illness or time off.