Researchers Say CVS Health Accidentally Exposed More than 1 Billion Records
Jeremiah Fowler with the WebsitePlanet research term recently shared that they discovered over 1 billion records from a non-password protected CVS Health Database. The database was over 204 GB of data with 1,148,327,940 records. It’s a stark reminder of how quickly millions and even billions of records can be exposed in this new online connected world. I’m not sure we could even imagine what 1 billion paper charts would look like, but I digress.www.healthcareittoday.com