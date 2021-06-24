Cancel
Researchers Say CVS Health Accidentally Exposed More than 1 Billion Records

By John Lynn
healthcareittoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremiah Fowler with the WebsitePlanet research term recently shared that they discovered over 1 billion records from a non-password protected CVS Health Database. The database was over 204 GB of data with 1,148,327,940 records. It’s a stark reminder of how quickly millions and even billions of records can be exposed in this new online connected world. I’m not sure we could even imagine what 1 billion paper charts would look like, but I digress.

HealthGizmodo

One Receipt's Worth of CVS Health Records Were Exposed Online

CVS, that glorious, bustling enterprise where the receipts extend beyond the reaches of man, has suffered a data leak of equally infinite proportion. About a billion user records belonging to CVS Health, the parent company that owns the webbed network of florescent-lit hellscapes, were recently exposed to the internet—leaving email addresses, user IDs and customer metadata publicly visible online.
CVSMac Observer

Data Leak Exposes Customer Records With CVS Health

CVS Health recently leaked approximately one billion user records that include email addresses, user IDs, and metadata. The information was discovered in a non-password protected database. CVS Health acted fast and professionally to secure the data and a member of their Information Security Team contacted me the following day and...
EconomyPosted by
Tom's Guide

One billion website records exposed in CVS data leak — but here's why you shouldn't worry

More than a billion records generated by user visits to websites operated by pharmacy chain CVS were exposed online in an unprotected database — but don't panic just yet. The 1,148,327,940 database entries, totaling 204 GB of data, consisted of user logs, the type of data that websites keep about their visitors. Most of those items were dull — "add to cart, configuration, dashboard, index-pattern, more refinements, order, remove from cart, search, server," as stated by researcher Jeremiah Fowler in a blog post on the WebsitePlanet site today (June 16).
Economykomando.com

Over a billion pharmacy records exposed – What it means for your privacy

Companies and organizations are acutely aware of cybersecurity threats and the consequences if anything should happen. So, for the most part, big companies invest lots of money to upgrade systems and install electronic barriers. But one factor that these companies don’t always account for and cybercriminals count on is human...
Cell Phonescybersecuritynews.com

CVS Health Data Breach – Over a Billion of Sensitive Records Exposed Online

The WebsitePlanet research team with the support of Security Researcher Jeremiah Fowler revealed a non-password protected database of ‘CVS Health’ that contained over 1 billion records. The CVS Health Database Contains the Following Details. Total Size: 204.0 GB. Total Records: 1,148,327,940. Production records that exposed Visitor ID, Session ID, device...
HealthWALA-TV FOX10

CVS records in unprotected database for a time

New research shows more than a billion records connected to CVS Health were visible on a non-password protected database back in March. CVS says the database did not contain any personal information of its customers, members or patients. The e-mail addresses and device information of people who visited the CVS...
Healthglitch.news

Billions of CVS patient records exposed due to “cloud storage misconfiguration”

More than one billion customer records at CVS Health were released to the public due to what experts believe was an accidental “cloud storage misconfiguration.”. Once again highlighting the serious risks involved with electronic medical records, a vendor of CVS Health apparently uploaded the records into the system without creating any type of password or authentication firewall, effectively exposing them all to the world.
Healthhelpnetsecurity.com

Unprotected CVS database exposed sensitive customer searches

Researchers have discovered an unprotected, exposed online database with over a billion records belonging to American healthcare company CVS Health. The discovery, made by researcher Jeremiah Fowler and the WebsitePlanet research team, happened in March 2021 and the database was secured the next day, after CVS Health was notified and they contacted the (unnamed) third-party vendor in charge of securing the database.
TechnologyHackRead

DreamHost hosting firm exposed almost a billion sensitive records

The total size of the exposed data was 86.15 GB with 814,709,344 total records from the past 3 years. In recent news, the IT security researchers at Website Planet found an unsecured database owned by Los Angeles-based web hosting provider and domain name registrar DreamHost. The database belonged to DreamHost’s...
Public Healthnrf.com

CVS: Partnering in health during and after COVID-19

With health care costs continuing to rise — and ever-growing interest in personal health and wellness — challenges of accessibility, affordability and navigability hit close to home. And that, as it turns out, is a sweet spot for CVS Health. Already a leader as the largest pharmacy services provider in...
Technologycybersecdn.com

Cybersecurity firm exposes 5 billion data breach records

Cybersecurity firm Cognyte fails to secure its database exposing 5 billion records comprise of previous data breaches. In recent news, a cybersecurity analytics firm, Cognyte was found to be responsible for leaving a huge database unsecured which led to more than 5 billion records being exposed online. The database could...
Public SafetyJournal-News

More than a billion people affected in top U.S. data breaches in 2021

This year has been a big one for data breaches and cyberattacks on companies and organizations. Since January 2021 the 10 largest data breaches in the U.S. affected 1.1 billion individuals, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. Facebook and LinkedIn breaches top the list. The center is nonprofit and...
