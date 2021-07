For most riders, e-bikes are a great fitness and skill leveller that allow those who are less able to get out on rides or ride with faster groups, which wouldn't be possible unassisted. However, increasingly, we are seeing e-bikes being used by the elite riders of the sport as a way to enhance training. For mountain bikers, it’s a great way to pack in as many downhills as possible, refining descending skills quicker and without the reliance on a chairlift or driver to shuttle you and your bike up the hill.