Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeffersonville, IN

NTSPY BOYS' SWIMMING & DIVING FINALIST: Evan Dickson

By JOSH COOK
Posted by 
The Evening News
The Evening News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4B4I_0adkpBEY00
Evan Dickson

Jeffersonville's Evan Dickson followed up his fine freshman campaign with a stellar sophomore season.

“I thought it went really well. It was really hard to stay motivated during the whole COVID thing, but I had a blast,” he said. “I thought everybody trained really hard — we swam 130 miles in like three weeks, so it was brutal, but everybody did really well.”

Dickson did well at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, winning the 200-yard freestyle and took third in the 100 free.

Three weeks later, he won the 200 free and 500 free at the Floyd Central Sectional.

Six days after that, Dickson finished 16th in his heat of the 200 free and ninth in his heat of the 500 free at the IHSAA State Finals. He finished in a personal-best 4 minutes, 49.01 seconds in the latter event.

“I went the times that I wanted to go,” he said. “It really wrapped up my sophomore season (nicely).”

Dickson has even bigger goals for his final two seasons.

“Next year my goal is top 16 (at state), and then top eight my senior year,” he said.

The Evening News

The Evening News

Jeffersonville, IN
1K+
Followers
119
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Evening News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jeffersonville, IN
Sports
City
Jeffersonville, IN
City
Central, IN
Central, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving#Covid#The Ihsaa State Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Hill

Pacific Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

Record-setting temperatures were recorded throughout the American Northwest on Monday, in some cases beating previous high temperatures observed only this past weekend, The Associated Press reported. Seattle and Portland, Ore., hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, on Monday, both exceeding records set just days ago. As the...
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.