NTSPY BOYS' SWIMMING & DIVING FINALIST: Evan Dickson

Jeffersonville's Evan Dickson followed up his fine freshman campaign with a stellar sophomore season.

“I thought it went really well. It was really hard to stay motivated during the whole COVID thing, but I had a blast,” he said. “I thought everybody trained really hard — we swam 130 miles in like three weeks, so it was brutal, but everybody did really well.”

Dickson did well at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, winning the 200-yard freestyle and took third in the 100 free.

Three weeks later, he won the 200 free and 500 free at the Floyd Central Sectional.

Six days after that, Dickson finished 16th in his heat of the 200 free and ninth in his heat of the 500 free at the IHSAA State Finals. He finished in a personal-best 4 minutes, 49.01 seconds in the latter event.

“I went the times that I wanted to go,” he said. “It really wrapped up my sophomore season (nicely).”

Dickson has even bigger goals for his final two seasons.

“Next year my goal is top 16 (at state), and then top eight my senior year,” he said.