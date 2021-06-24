Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Google Drive security update could leave some file links broken

By M. Moon
Engadget
 4 days ago

A lot of old Google Drive links may become inaccessible by mid-September: The tech giant has announced that it's rolling out an update that would make sharing Drive files more secure. After the update goes out on September 13th, Drive will add a resource key to links generated for sharing. So what does that mean for old links already distributed in the workplace or online? Well, those who've viewed the link before the changes take place can continue accessing it. However, those who haven't will need the resource key to access the file.

www.engadget.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Drive#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Computers
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
Cell Phoneskomando.com

You should start clearing cookies from your phone – Here’s how

You probably know by now that Big Tech companies like Google, Apple and Amazon are chasing your every click. It’s a great way for them to pinpoint your preferences so they can chuck personalized ads your way. But you may not know just how these companies are tracking you. That’s...
Cell PhonesForbes

Why You Should Stop Sending Texts From Your Android Messages App

Google has quietly updated its Android Messages platform this week, trying to plug a critical security gap for hundreds of millions of users. But, be warned, this isn’t all it seems. Google has rushed a half-completed product to market, just as the messenger battle has intensified. You should not be using this as your go-to—it’s time to switch.
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

Why should you delete Google Maps right now from your Android mobile and install the ‘Go’ version?

There is no doubt that Google Maps is one of the essential applications of our smartphone. Not just because of the priceless information it provides us on maps, but because of all that legion of extras that range from establishments, businesses, companies, recommendations, photos, community opinions and a long etcetera. The problem is that as it accumulates more and more functionalities, the application becomes larger, not only in size in gigabytes that occupy the memory of our terminal, but also in system resources, processor power, efficiency of RAM and even mAh. battery. Now, are you really using its full potential or have you been left alone with the essentials for a long time? Simplify and save problems That of “keeping the essentials” comes to mean that we take Google Maps and remove any function that is not the original one of the Google application, that is, its performance as a GPS tool: both to see where it is. point to which we have to go, how to get there by tracing a route and little else. Do you really need everything else when we have Google that provides us with practically the same information? If the answer is no, then you have to take Google Maps right now and uninstall it … to download Google Maps Go. This release is a smaller, trimmed and efficient version that will make your Android mobile look like the latest generation: the maps will move more fluidly, we can generate routes in record time and feel that everything on the screen is moving at the right speed. That, as many of you will know, is because we are facing a version published by Google for devices with fairly trimmed hardware. With Google Maps Go you will have ONLY what you need as a GPS tool, with all the important information from the maps and the same layers of information, from standard to satellite, traffic, public transport and relief, which were the first to arrive with the platform. And most importantly, with the fully functional navigator part to go in the car with the maximum security that we will arrive without detours and taking into account the traffic conditions. Another thing is that you want to take the full version and run the risk that, as the months go by and more and more functions are added, Google Maps will end up eating the performance, memory and battery of your smartphone.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Find and Delete the Android Apps You Never Use

If you’re trying to free up storage space on your Android phone, deleting apps that you never use is a good place to start. Without realizing it, your phone could be storing data from dozens of unused apps, which can amount to a whole lot of wasted storage space. Rather...
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

This Google Phone functionality is broken due to outdated Google+ links

When Google launched Google+ ten years ago it began to integrate its social network in most of its applications, and then in 2019 it closed it for consumers and last year for G Suite users, with which the company was unlinking before its closure Google+ of the rest of its products, but as of today there is still an application that depends on the disappeared Google+.
Technologypros4technology.com

Google Chrome Speed Will Increase With Update

If you're one of the legions of users who rely on Google's Chrome browser when you surf the web, we've got great news. As of the release of Chrome 91, it's about to get a whole lot faster. The engineers behind Chrome's continued improvement have found a clever 'cheat' that...
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google Updating Top Stories Carousel

Google goes over all the changes coming to the Top Stories carousel in search results when the Page Experience update rolls out in mid-June. The information is shared on the Google Search Central YouTube channel as part of its Getting Started With Page Experience video series. It’s been known for...
Cell Phonesshakeuplearning.com

How to Add Emoji to Google Drive Files and Folders

Want to spice up your Google Drive with some visuals?. This visual organization can help you locate files and folders more quickly. And this is a great way to help students learn and identify folders for school work. Students and teachers will love this Google trick!. How to Add Emoji...
Internettechnonu.com

Google updates its messaging application to make it even more secure, how?

Although we never stop to think about what threats can loom over all the communications we make daily with our smartphone, it is important to know, at least, that we have some support when it comes to protecting our activity. And at that point there is something that, for example, WhatsApp has presumed for a long time that it is the famous end-to-end encryption by which it is practically impossible for anyone to intercept one of our messages and know what we have said. Another thing is what happens once the message is stored on our device, where cybercriminals could go looking for everything we send and receive within our chats and groups. So Google, which knows the importance of tagging things, has decided to bring that end-to-end (or end-to-end) encryption to its Messages app. Outside the beta, it is now available This new function has already been tested in recent weeks within the beta version and now it has definitely made the leap to the rest of those that Google has published. With this new end-to-end encryption option, Americans are making sure that no one can intercept that content that is especially sensitive and that we would not want anyone else to know. For example, that weakness for sweets at certain times, etc. This function that now reaches all users who have the Google application on their phones as the main one to receive and send messages (SMS preferably), they can already benefit from this possibility of ensuring everything they say, in such a way that it is impossible to intercept them and know their content. As we say, another matter will be that, once stored on our smartphone, someone can try to access them. For the launch, the North Americans have indicated that “when you use the Messages application to send encrypted messages from one end to the other, all chats, including their text and any file or medium, are encrypted as the data travels between devices. Encryption converts data into scrambled text. Illegible text can only be decoded with a secret key “, which is the one that is applied at the other end of the end of the communication we are making. Precisely, that key is, according to Google, an automatically generated number both on our mobile and that of the addressee and that is renewed with each communication. In other words, it does not assign us the same combination forever, precisely to shield any possibility from potential hackers.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Google Workspace is getting a long-awaited security upgrade

Google Workspace, the company's productivity and collaboration suite, is set to receive a new client-side encryption feature that is hoped to boost security for customers of all sizes. The announcement is one of a handful of security upgrades for Google Workspace and Google Drive, designed to enhance data security in...
SoftwareWashington Post

Google announces updates to Workspace

Google revealed a raft of updates to its Workspace productivity suite, including new features for free users, a paid plan for entrepreneurs and fresh capabilities for its Meet videoconferencing system. One of the moves, dubbed Workspace for Everyone, will extend the collaboration tools that corporate users receive to nonpaying consumers,...
Internetaddictivetips.com

Google Meet: Join a meeting from a link

Google Meet has been around for years, and long before a great deal of people found themselves going online during the pandemic. One of Google Meet’s major strengths is that most people already have it. You can use it with a Google account (or without one), and it’s free. Google...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google releases Chrome 91.0.4472.114 for desktop with bug fixes Update Closes 4 security holes in Chrome | #macos | #macsecurity

In the evening, Google announced that the standard version of Chrome 91.0.4472.114 will be available on the Chrome blog for Windows, MacOS and Linux. The update only includes bug fixes and stability improvements to make Google Chrome more reliable and secure, and new features are not expected. With the new version, Google has closed security holes in Chrome such as CVE-2021-30554, CVE-2021-30555, CVE-2021-30556 and CVE-2021-30557. Google knows that exploitation for CVE-2021-30554 is in the wild. As always, access to details and links will be blocked until most users receive this update. More information about this update can be found below or at Google.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google May Treat Antonyms As Synonyms in Some Cases

Google’s Gary Illyes explains a case where a word that means the opposite may be treated as a low weight synonym when returning search results. The example he discusses is a search for “buy cars” in which the word “sell” would be considered a synonym. “Buy” and “sell” are antonyms...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google wants to increase Linux security | #linux | #linuxsecurity

The move would be a modernisation effort that could bolster the security of the internet and smartphones. If the project goes, it’ll be possible to add new elements written in Rust into the heart of Linux, called the kernel. Such a change would mark a major technological and cultural shift for an open-source software project that’s become foundational to Google’s Android and Chrome operating systems as well as vast swaths of the internet.
TechnologyTechRadar

Google Family Link parental control software review

Family Link is great with Google's own products – blocking in-app purchases in the Play Store, for instance – but it doesn't do much else. Worth a look as it's free, though, and it could be handy if run alongside another parental control app. Google Family Link is a free...